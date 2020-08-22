W.Va. Humanities Council Little Lecture broadcast
The West Virginia Humanities Council’s next Little Lecture will be broadcast virtually on YouTube, Facebook and the council’s website, wvhu manities.org. The upcoming lecture, “The Role of Ancestry, Heritage, and Nature in Appalachian Black Metal Music,” will premiere at 2 p.m. this Sunday. This Sunday’s lecture will be given by Aaron Carey and will focus on the layered imagery and distinct regional character of black metal music originating from within Appalachia, and how the genre draws from its local, historical roots to create a unique sonic identity. Carey will be available during this Sunday’s premiere to answer questions live in the comments and chat on Facebook and YouTube. For more information visit www.wvhuman ities.org or contact Kyle Warmack at 304-346-8500 or warmack@wvhumanities.org.
Elk Valley PSD Commissioners meeting
The Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.
McCreight Lecture in the Humanities canceled
The West Virginia Humanities Council’s 2020 McCreight Lecture in the Humanities has been canceled because of public health concerns surrounding COVID-19. The annual event, which takes place in Charleston each fall, was scheduled for Oct. 22. For more information, visit www.wvhumanities.org or contact Kyle Warmack at 304-346-8500 or warmack@wvhuman ities.org.
