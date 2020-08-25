Elk Valley PSD board
Elk Valley Public Service District has rescheduled the Wednesday board meeting to 9 a.m. on Thursday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.
Kanawha PSD board
The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday via conference call. Interested parties may join by dialing 415-655-0001 using access codes 126-935-0908/73937.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazette mail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.