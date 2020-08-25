Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bulletinboard

Elk Valley PSD board

Elk Valley Public Service District has rescheduled the Wednesday board meeting to 9 a.m. on Thursday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.

Kanawha PSD board

The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday via conference call. Interested parties may join by dialing 415-655-0001 using access codes 126-935-0908/73937.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazette mail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.