Educational Broadcasting Authority meeting

The West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 2. To participate in the meeting, access the link at wvpublic.org/wvpb-board-meetings. The Public Broadcasting Foundation will meet following the Authority.

Kanawha Creation Science Group meeting

The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the street at God’s Lighthouse Church at 4278 Washington St. W. There will be a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. For more information, e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit kcsg.us.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.