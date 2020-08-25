Educational Broadcasting Authority meeting
The West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 2. To participate in the meeting, access the link at wvpublic.org/wvpb-board-meetings. The Public Broadcasting Foundation will meet following the Authority.
Kanawha Creation Science Group meeting
The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the street at God’s Lighthouse Church at 4278 Washington St. W. There will be a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. For more information, e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit kcsg.us.
