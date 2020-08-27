Beckley VA Medical Center seeking volunteer drivers
The Beckley VA Medical Center is looking for people to volunteer as drivers. Drivers in are needed in all counties, but Clay, Greenbrier, Mercer, Nicholas, and Summers counties have the most need at this time. DAV vehicles are provided. Contact the Beckley VA Medical Center Voluntary Service Office by emailing VHABECVAVSADMIN-DL@va.gov for more information on how you can become a driver for a crucial program for southern West Virginia’s Veterans.
Golden Oldies car show canceled/toy drive event
The Golden Oldies Annual Labor Day Car Show has been canceled because of the Capitol parking lot closure. The group will hold its annual Toys for Tykes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Patrick Street Plaza. Bring a new toy or monetary donation to the drive-thru event. Donations may also be made to Golden Oldies SRA, P.O. Box 413, Elkview, WV 25071.
Labor Days weekend outdoor mass
Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Springdale, Fayette County, will have an outdoor Sunday Mass, at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6. A traditional picnic lunch will be held following the Mass. Facial masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The historic church is a chapel in the mission area of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rainelle and also serves as a Chapel for St. Patrick’s Catholic parish in Hinton. The church is located off the Springdale/Smoot Road, which is accessible from W.Va. 20 in Springdale and from Interstate 64 using the Dawson exit. Father Romeo Bacalsos SVD, pastor of St. Patrick’s Church in Hinton, will officiate at the Mass.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.