International sorority meeting
Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will have its Executive Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the South Charleston Municipal Court Building 4th Avenue and D Street in South Charleston. The general business meeting will follow at 7 p.m. President Brenda Ashworth will conduct the business meeting. All presidents and committee members are asked to attend. Guests for this meeting are Alpha Lambda Master members. Asking those attending to wear masks and observe social distancing.
State Fair of West Virginia flea market and antique show canceled
The State Fair of West Virginia officials announce the Fall Giant Flea Market and Antique Show has been canceled because of COVID-19. The annual event was set to be held on Sept. 18-20, 2020. The next Giant Flea Market is scheduled for May 14-16, 2021. The weekly flea market will continue on Tuesdays in the free parking lot of the State Fairgrounds. Saturday’s will be available soon.
