South Charleston virtual Summerfest
South Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau announces South Charleston’s First Virtual 2020 Summerfest held Aug. 10-15. For details, visit www.facebook.com/South-Charleston- Convention-and-Visitors- Bureau. Daily giveaways and prizes will be featured in the week-long event. For more information, call the South Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552.
Gospel sing canceled in Hurricane
The Homeland Southern Gospel Sing scheduled for Aug. 14 at Bethel Baptist Church, 1869 Hurricane Creek Road, Hurricane, has been canceled because of the Coronovirus outbreak.
