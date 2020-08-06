Meals on Wheels driver needed for Tuesdays
Meals on Wheels, St. Francis Division, needs a Tuesday driver from approximately 10:30 a.m. to noon. If interested call 304-346-5104.
Food Truck Fridays
Food Truck Fridays return to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Ronald McDonald House at 910 Pennsylvania Ave. This week, The Shape Shop, Food SHACK and Huskey’s Ice Cream will be present. Outdoor seating will be available or meals can be ordered to go. Patrons are encouraged to wear face masks or coverings. Pop tab donations will also be accepted each Friday as an additional way for patrons to help Ronald McDonald House continue its programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Convoy of Hope
Convoy of Hope will partner with local churches to spread kindness to the residents of Beckley on Aug. 15 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive. Free groceries will be distributed while supplies last during the drive-thru distribution held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Identification is not required to attend the event. For more information, contact Pastor John Jordan at 304-575-2267 or pastor@outoftheboxchurch.org.
Rummage, hot dog and bake sale
Green Valley Church of God, 518 Green Valley Drive, St. Albans, will sponsor its annual rummage, hot dog and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at the church. There will be free clothing for adults and children. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions, everyone must practice social distancing and wear a mask. Masks will be provided to those who do not have one. For questions, call 304-755-9239.
