Pinch Reunion
The annual Pinch Reunion weekend will be scaled back as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The focus of the event will be a free concert featuring The Carpenter Ants from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wigwam. Attendees can park in the Mt. Tabor church parking lot. The annual Good Samaritan award recipient will also be announced that night. The weekend will conclude with a community worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at Heritage Baptist Church in Pinch. The Pinch Reunion Committee asks attendees to socially distance when possible.
Known as the oldest and longest running community reunion in the United States, the Pinch Reunion was founded by Judge William Wertz in 1902 and originally included civic debates, music and various community events.
Library board meeting
The Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors will meet for its regular monthly board meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday. The meeting will be held via Zoom. To join the meeting, please email erika.connelly@kanawhalibrary.org for login details.
Pastoral anniversary
Riverview Baptist Church in Charleston will celebrate the pastoral anniversary of Pastor Frances Dubose this weekend at the church. It is the fourth anniversary for Dubose. The Singaleers of Beckley and Gospel Harmonizers of Charleston will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Rev. Jerry Staples, pastor of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, will preach a sermon at 3 p.m. Sunday. Riverview, located at 201 Wertz Ave., has Sunday Worship at 11 a.m. and Bible Study at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation
The WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will hold a First Saturday walk at 9 a.m. Saturday. The walk will cover the area of the former Luna Park, on the city's West Side. Alma Rodriguez will serve as a guide. Park and meet at the church parking lots located at 622 Kanawha Blvd. W or 600 Kanawha Blvd. W. For more information, visit the WV Walkers page on Facebook.