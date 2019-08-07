Bulletin Board: Aug. 7, 2019

Read Aloud WV volunteer orientation
The Kanawha County chapter will host a volunteer reader orientation at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Read Aloud WV state office in the TC Energy building in Charleston. For more local information on Read Aloud, call 304-345-5212 or visit www.readaloudwv.org. To register for the orientation, email Marsha Hoyer at mhoyer@readaloudwv.org.
WVU Fan Club meeting
The Kanawha Valley WVU Fan Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Harding’s Restaurant off the Interstate 79 Exit 1, Mink Shoals. The start of football practice and the basketball team’s three-game trip to Spain will be topics of conversation.
Blood drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church gym, 5320 Frontier Drive. There is an urgent need for blood. For an appointment, call Jerre Watkins at 304-776-5488, or the American Red Cross at 1-800-7333-2767.
Fayetteville’s Wild Weekend Nature Festival
Fayetteville’s Wild Weekend Nature Festival will be held Friday through Sunday throughout Fayetteville. There will be a guided hike in the New River Gorge, Artisan Market, educational programs, paddle boarding and several other activities. For more information, visit info@visitfayettevillewv.com or call 304-574-1500.
Children’s Home Society fundraiser
The Children’s Home Society Fundraiser Masquerade Ball will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Benton Grove Bed and Banquets in Morgantown. There will be music, a silent auction, food and drinks. Proceeds will help support the foster care and adoption programs at the Morgantown location. To purchase tickets or for questions, contact Brandi Davis, Regional Director, Children’s Home Society at bdavis@childhswv.org.
