Bulletin Board: Aug. 17, 2019

Kanawha Trail Club hikes

The Kanawha Trail Club will have a “Bearly Droopy Creeky Hike” on Saturday. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams, at 9:30 a.m. Bear Town State Park is a level half-mile boardwalk loop around amazing rock ledges and escarpments. Droop Mountain State Park is a 2.5-mile loop through history with wonderful views. Falls of Hills Creek is a 1-mile round-trip view of 3 waterfalls. On Sunday, meet at the same parking lot for a trip to Eleanor City Park. Hike about 4 miles on moderate trails, including some new sections with short hills.

Zumba class

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 314 Donnally St., will offer a Basis 1 Zumba Class from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, starting Aug. 27. Each session will last two weeks. The cost per session is $20. For information, call Dax Miller at 304-348-6404 or email shannon.gerencir@cityofcharleston.org.

Girls Who Code

West Virginia State University Extension Service will host an information session for the “Plane Janes” Girls Who Code 4-H Club from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the WVSU Aerospace Education Laboratory on the Institute campus. The free club is for middle school and high school girls interested in learning about and developing skills in computer coding. Space is limited. For information and to RSVP, contact Emma Gardner at 304-437-2448 or emma.gardner@wvstateu.edu.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, August 17, 2018

Atkins, Hazelene - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Brown, Carol - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Erwin, Stephen - 1:30 p.m., Allen Funeral Home Chapel, Hurricane.

Foster, Brenda - 11 a.m., Jones Avenue First Church of God, Oak Hill.

Fox, Carl - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Galbraith, Eric - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Griffith, Terry - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Haaland, Robin - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Jarrell, Herbert - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Jodon, Janet - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

McMillion, Michael - 4 p.m., Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, Peterstown.

Oleson, Peggy - Noon, Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin.

Perry, Edith - 2 p.m., Unity of Kanawha Valley, Charleston.

Tonkin, Mary - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Vaughan, Lawrence - 2 p.m., Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Wikle, Daniel - 1 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson.