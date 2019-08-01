Bulletin Board: Aug. 1, 2019

Appalachian Children’s Chorus
The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will have an open enrollment at 3 p.m. Sunday
in Keenan Hall at the University of Charleston. For more information, contact the office at 304-343-1111 or accinfo@wvacc.org.
International sorority meeting
Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Rocco’s Mexican Restaurant, off Corridor G. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting and give out yearbooks at Beginning Day. A program will be given after the business meeting. Meet at 5:45 p.m. for a board meeting.
Back-to-school bash
The Jackson County Schools Wellness Center will host a Back-to-School Bash from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Riverfront Park in Ravenswood. The free-admission event will feature a backpack giveaway, bounce houses, games and prizes. Jackson County Schools Wellness Center is operated by Coplin Health Systems. For more information, contact Merinda Birkett at 304-273-1033.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.