Bulletin Board: Aug. 5, 2019

Putnam gardening series

A “Cooking With Herbs” Putnam Gardening Series event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at the Putnam County Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane. Kathy Talley, Putnam County Master Gardner will speak. Call the library at 304-757-7308 or the West Virginia University Extension Service Office in Putnam County at 304-586-0217.

Stamp club meeting

Rubberifics Rubber Stamp Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. This group is for paper crafters and rubber-stamping enthusiasts. The club meets on the third Thursday of each month. A small donation of $3 is asked at each meeting to support the activities of the club. For information, contact Jean at 304-746-0350 or Marilyn at 304-347-8659.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, August 5, 2019

Adkins, Carroll - 5 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Bush, Johnny - 11 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston.

Light, James - 1 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

McClellan, Margaret - 11 a.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Price, Cletus - 6:30 p.m., Kelly's Creek Community Church.

Stone, Betty - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Watson, Ada - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.