Bulletin Board: Aug. 30, 2019

RCCAA survey

The Raleigh County Community Action Association is conducting a community needs assessment in order to determine causes of poverty in Raleigh County. Questions about education, employment, transportation, children’s needs, health, housing, use of income, nutrition and emergency situations are asked. To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/Raleigh NeedsAssessment2019. A link can also be found on the Facebook page at RCCAA. The deadline for completion is Friday.

International sorority meeting

Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Panera Bread off Corridor G. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting. Ann Henderson will present a program. The Board meeting will be at 6:15 p.m. Service projects will be discussed.

Adult drawing classes

Light and Shadow Drawing Classes for adults will be offered by Sharon Mullins from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on four Tuesday evenings, Sept. 3-24 at Unity of Kanawha Valley church, 804 Myrtle Road, in the activity room. The cost is $80. Materials needed include a Strathmore drawing tablet 11” by 14” and a selection of artist’s drawing lead pencils including a B6 drawing pencil and kneaded eraser. Other materials will be provided. Pre-registration is required. Contact Pam at 304-345-0021 or ukvwv1@gmail.com.

Kanawha Creation Science Group meeting

The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene located at 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. A presentation on creation vs. evolution issues will be held. A business meeting will be held at 6 p.m. For more information, email kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Brock at 304-206-8205 or visit Kanawha Creation Science Group Home.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, August 30, 2019

Adkins, David - 2 p.m., Friday, Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

Banks, Samantha - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Chapman, Barbara - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Connery, Lois - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Dodd, Anita - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Foster, Larry - 2 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.

Henderson, James - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hochadel, Betty - 6 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.

Huffman, Brian - 11 a.m., Charleston Christian Fellowship Church, Kanawha City.

Lipscomb, Gwendolyn - 1 p.m., Waterloo Methodist Church Cemetery, Carter.

Litton, Kenneth - Noon, United Methodist Temple, Beckley.

Matheney, David - 2 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Midkiff, Douglas - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Cemetery, South Charleston.

Miller, Jimmy - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Negley, Barbara - 3 p.m., Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, Cross Lanes.

Parsons, Sherry - 12:30 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Ramsey, James - 2 p.m., Little Union Baptist Church, Calvin.

Rose, Delbert - 2 p.m., Emma United Methodist Church, Liberty.

Shafer, Harry - 1 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, White Sulphur Springs.

Shelton, Wilma - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Spaulding, Robert - 11 a.m., London Cemetery.

Woods, Loretha - 1 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

Yeager, Irona - 11 a.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville.

Young, Steven - 2 p.m., Fleming Cemetery, Cottle.