Bulletin board: Aug. 21, 2019

Kanawha Valley NOW

The Kanawha Valley National Organization for Women will kick off a yearlong public celebration of the Centennial of Women’s Vote from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Walnut Room at Bridge Road Bistro. Reservations are required due to limited space. To RSVP, visit the Kanawha Valley NOW Facebook page or email kanawhavalleynow@gmail.com.

Dunbar Housing Authority

The Dunbar Housing Authority will hold a regular meeting of its Board of Commissioners at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Dutch Hollow location, 900 Dutch Hollow Road, in Dunbar. For information, call 304-768-8006.

Wellness Wednesdays

Wellness Wednesdays continue at Unity of Kanawha Valley with a Healing Circle at 6:30 p.m. today.

These events offer holistic methods for healing and wholeness in a community of like-minded people. No registration is required.

All Wellness Wednesday events are offered on a love offering basis. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Armstead, David - Noon, Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Crawford, Charles - 7:30 p.m., Andrews' residence, Belleaire at Devonshire, Scott Depot.

Duff, Catherine Ann - 11 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Jarrett, Shirley - 1 p.m., Mt. Juliet United Methodist Church, Belle.

Lawrentz, Deo Mansfried - 11 a.m., Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin.

McGraw, Judy Fay - 2 p.m., Jodie Missionary Baptist Church, Jodie.

Mullins, Alice Ellen (Blessing) - Noon, Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Staats, Anthony Vernon “Tony” - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.