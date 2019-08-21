Bulletin board: Aug. 21, 2019

Kanawha Valley NOW
The Kanawha Valley National Organization for Women will kick off a yearlong public celebration of the Centennial of Women’s Vote from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Walnut Room at Bridge Road Bistro. Reservations are required due to limited space. To RSVP, visit the Kanawha Valley NOW Facebook page or email kanawhavalleynow@gmail.com.
Dunbar Housing Authority
The Dunbar Housing Authority will hold a regular meeting of its Board of Commissioners at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Dutch Hollow location, 900 Dutch Hollow Road, in Dunbar. For information, call 304-768-8006.
Wellness Wednesdays
Wellness Wednesdays continue at Unity of Kanawha Valley with a Healing Circle at 6:30 p.m. today.
These events offer holistic methods for healing and wholeness in a community of like-minded people. No registration is required.
All Wellness Wednesday events are offered on a love offering basis. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston.