Bulletin Board: Aug. 8, 2019

Active and retired federal employees meeting
The Charleston Chapter 0166 of NARFE, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, will meet at 10:39 a.m. on Friday at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., in South Charleston. Guest speaker will be Kerry Conger from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, who will give a presentation on diabetes prevention and treatment, and recommended health screenings. All active and retired federal employees, their spouses and annuitants are welcome to attend. Call Robert Hardesty at 304-346-5250 with any questions.
Volunteer driver/deliverer needed
Meals on Wheels, St. Francis Division, will need a driver/deliverer starting on Mondays in September. This volunteer service provides meals to the homebound, elderly, convalescing, handicapped, or chronically ill (any age). It involves around an hour and half of time in the mid-morning. If interested in helping out, contact Helen at 304-346-5104.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.