Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Bulletin Board: Aug. 29, 2019

Kanawha PSD

The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will have its next regular meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday at the District’s business office in Chelyan.

College Colors Day

WVU Tech is inviting the community to don their favorite gold and blue gear and join the university for free, family-friendly activities in honor of the College Colors Day celebration. The celebration will be hosted at WVU Tech’s Beckley location, at 410 Neville St., from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday in conjunction with the city’s Friday in the Park event. The celebration includes giveaways, a photo booth, a meet-and-greet with WVU Tech coaches and more. Visit wvutech.edu for more information.

Kanawha Trail Club Hike

Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Kanawha State Forest’s Davis Creek and CCC Snipe trails. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is 4 miles on mostly easy trails with some steep sections. Regroup at the forest entrance.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, August 29, 2019

Arthur, Doris - 7 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Dolin, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Harvey, Ella - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Hensley, Wilkie - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Lewis, Ruth - 1 p.m., Fairview Bible Church, Gibbstown.

McElwain, Paul - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Morrison, Robert - 5 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Pierson, William - 7 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Sigman, Beulah - 7:30 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Thomas, Beverly - 6 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Underwood, Shirley - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Wamsley, Chester - 2 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant.

Warner, Ryan - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

White, Mary - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.