Bulletin Board: Aug. 29, 2019

Kanawha PSD
The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will have its next regular meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday at the District’s business office in Chelyan.
College Colors Day
WVU Tech is inviting the community to don their favorite gold and blue gear and join the university for free, family-friendly activities in honor of the College Colors Day celebration. The celebration will be hosted at WVU Tech’s Beckley location, at 410 Neville St., from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday in conjunction with the city’s Friday in the Park event. The celebration includes giveaways, a photo booth, a meet-and-greet with WVU Tech coaches and more. Visit wvutech.edu for more information.
Kanawha Trail Club Hike
Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Kanawha State Forest’s Davis Creek and CCC Snipe trails. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is 4 miles on mostly easy trails with some steep sections. Regroup at the forest entrance.
