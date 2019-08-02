You are the owner of this article.
Bulletin Board: Aug. 2, 2019

Capital High beautification projects

Capital High School will host two days of beautification projects on Friday and Saturday at the school, located at 1500 Greenbrier St. Students, staff, parents and community members are welcome to attend. Students can receive community service hours. Sponsors are also welcome.

Kanawha Valley Coin Club

The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Charleston Public Library. Anyone interested in coins or coin collecting is invited. For information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.

KCPL adult program

The Kanawha County Public Library will have a Squirt Gun Painting program for adults Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Enjoy a messy and fun painting event. Dress appropriately. Register for this event online at www.kanawhalibrary.org.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, August 2, 2019

Cook, Phyllis - 1 p.m., Laurel City Freewill Baptist Church.
Ferrell, Dorcas - Noon, Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston.
Fisher, Lyle - 6 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Hylton, Charlotte - 1 p.m., Holestine Cemetery, Dartmont. 
Johnson, Ricky - 11 a.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant. 
Moore, Betty - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Simms, Belva - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Simpson Jr., Paul - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Smith, Betty - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.  
VanKirk, Jo - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Workman, Barbara - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.    