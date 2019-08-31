Bulletin board: Aug. 31, 2019

International sorority meeting
Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday for their regular business meeting at the South Charleston Municipal Court Building, 4th Ave. and D Street, South Charleston. The executive board will meet at 6:45 p.m. President Brenda Ashworth will conduct the business meeting. All presidents and committee members need to attend.
Inner Listening class
Unity of Kanawha Valley will host an Inner Listening class with Marianne Gettman from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Sept. 7. The class is designed to help relieve stress and tension in the body and mind with meditation, stretching, mindful breathing exercises and Qigong Flow. It is offered on a love offering basis. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads. Inner Listening takes place on the first Saturday of each month.
