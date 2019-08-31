Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Bulletin board: Aug. 31, 2019

International sorority meeting

Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday for their regular business meeting at the South Charleston Municipal Court Building, 4th Ave. and D Street, South Charleston. The executive board will meet at 6:45 p.m. President Brenda Ashworth will conduct the business meeting. All presidents and committee members need to attend.

Inner Listening class

Unity of Kanawha Valley will host an Inner Listening class with Marianne Gettman from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Sept. 7. The class is designed to help relieve stress and tension in the body and mind with meditation, stretching, mindful breathing exercises and Qigong Flow. It is offered on a love offering basis. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads. Inner Listening takes place on the first Saturday of each month.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, August 31, 2019

Allen, Franklin - 1 p.m., Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home Chapel, Flatwoods.  
Bailey, Bradford - 11 a.m., Faith Christian Fellowship, Buffalo. 
Bird, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.
Cardot, Martha - 3 p.m., Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church, Elkins.
Carroll, Martha - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Giles, Jared - Noon, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Charleston.
Glaser, Joshua - 11 a.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. 
Halstead, Charlene - Noon, First Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.
Hodges, Robert - 2 p.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Nitro. 
King, Shirley - 2 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
McGlocklin, Betty - 11 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Priddy, Joseph - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Roles, Bonnie - 11 a.m., Pineview Cemetery.
Runions, Nora - Noon, Gatens Harding Funeral Home, Poca.
Shuler, Rachel - 1:30 p.m., Valley Park Community Center, Hurricane.
Smith, Sharon - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Madison.  
Thomas, Charles - 11 a.m., First Church of God, Gilboa.
White, Gregory - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
White, Nancy - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans. 