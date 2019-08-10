Bulletin Board: Aug. 10, 2019

Finance/golf committee meeting
The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission’s Finance/Golf Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Coonskin administration office, Coonskin Park. The agenda is available at the park office. For information, call 304-341-8000.
Putnam County Senior PicnicPutnam County residents age 60-plus, along with their friends and families, are invited to attend the Putnam County Senior Picnic held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 1 Valley Park Drive, in Hurricane. This year’s picnic is sports rivalry themed and attendees are encouraged to wear the colors of their favorite state college sports teams. Call 304-755-2385 with questions or to arrange no-cost transportation to the picnic.
Walk For Hope
Hope For Appalachia (HFA) will sponsor its Walk For Hope from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 17 at the state Capitol Complex, in Charleston. Funds raised will be used open a Children’s Resource Center. The resource center, once opened, will serve as a community hub, provide short-term emergency relief for children in homes affected by active addiction and connect families with existing support systems and community resources. Those who wish to participate should register before the event. HFA is asking each walker to raise at least $100. Registration is available on Facebook or online at www.hopeforappalachia.org/2019-walk-for-hope. Those interested may also sign up by calling Erin Flanagan, Director of Development and Donor Relations, at 304-993-5693, or by sending an email to erin@hopeforappalachia.org. Those interested in donating directly to HFA may do so online at www.hopefor appalachia.org/give or by mailing a check made payable to “Hope for Appalachia,” to Hope for Appalachia, P.O. Box 20076, Charleston, WV 25362.
