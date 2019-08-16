Bulletin board: Aug. 16, 2019

Kanawha Valley NOW
The Kanawha Valley National Organization for Women will kick off a yearlong public celebration of the Centennial of Women’s Vote from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Walnut Room at Bridge Road Bistro. Reservations are required due to limited space. To RSVP, visit the Kanawha Valley NOW Facebook page or email kanawhavalleynow@gmail.com.
Workforce Investment Board
The Region III Workforce Investment Board of Kanawha County will hold its board meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday at BridgeValley’s campus in South Charleston, 2001 Union Carbide Drive. The agenda is available for review online at www.region3wibkc.org. For information, call 304-344-5760.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Diehl’s Restaurant in Nitro. President Diane Domaschko will conduct a business meeting and Anne Stone will present a program.
Wellness Wednesdays
Wellness Wednesdays continue at Unity of Kanawha Valley at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, there will be a Healing Circle led by Jamie Harman. No registration is required and everyone is welcome. This event is offered on a love offering basis. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road (corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads) in Charleston.
Minority business expo
The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will host its second Minority Business Expo on Oct. 22 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Attendees and exhibitors must register online by Oct. 1. Attendance is free. Exhibit booth space is $100, which is waived for local, state, and federal government agencies and nonprofit groups. For information, visit Facebook at @WVHHOMA, visit www.minorityaffairs.wv.gov or call 304-356-2023.
