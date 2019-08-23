Bulletin board: Aug. 23, 2019

Kanawha Trail Club hikes
The Kanawha Trail Club will have a “Bearly Droopy Creeky Hike” on Saturday. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams, at 9:30 a.m. Bear Town State Park is a level half-mile boardwalk loop around amazing rock ledges and escarpments. Droop Mountain State Park is a 2.5-mile loop through history with wonderful views. Falls of Hills Creek is a 1-mile round-trip view of 3 waterfalls. On Sunday, meet at the same parking lot for a trip to Eleanor City Park. Hike about 4 miles on moderate trails, including some new sections with short hills.
Hospital volunteer program
Boone Memorial Hospital is accepting applications for its new Volunteen program. Volunteens will assist hospital departments with greeting and interacting with patients by delivering magazines, blankets, drinks, etc. They may also assist with hospital mailings and community events.
Volunteen participants will be recognized at the hospital’s annual awards banquet, and special appreciation events will be held throughout the year.
For information about the program, contact Kelley Epling at 304-369-1230, ext. 5516, or Karlie Belle Price at 304-369-1230, ext. 5506, or visit www.bmh.org/volunteens.
Elk Valley PSD
The Elk Valley Public Service District commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 100 Bream Drive in Elkview.
EBA meeting
The West Virginia Educational Broadcast Authority will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 4. The meeting will be held at 616 Main St., Sutton.