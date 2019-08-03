Bulletin Board: Aug. 3, 2019

Chandler Family reunion
The Chandler Family will have their reunion Saturday at Camp Sheppard, Gandeeville. Bring a covered dish. Family and friends are invited.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Charleston meeting
The Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Charleston will meet at noon on Aug. 10 at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. West (WVSU Economic Development Center). A discussion will begin at noon, followed by a national conference call at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. Sam Daley-Harris will discuss citizen-lobbying examples that had a major impact on national policies. Daley-Harris is the founder and CEO of Civic Courage, a non-profit that coaches organizations to improve the effectiveness of their advocacy. In 1980, he founded RESULTS, an organization working to end hunger and poverty, and he is the author of “Reclaiming Our Democracy: Healing the Break between People and Government.”
Mental health summit
Beckley VA Medical Center will be hosting a Mental Health Summit with the topic of “Suicide and Suicide Prevention in Unique Populations” from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the National Mine Health & Safety Academy. The purpose of the Mental Health Summit is to enhance the mental health and well-being of Veterans and their family members through increased collaboration between the VA and the community. CEU credits are available. This summit is open to medical professionals, veterans and their families at no cost. To confirm participation, contact Meghan White at meghan.white@va.gov or fax: 304-256-5350. Registration will be held from 7:30 to 8 a.m. on the day of the summit.
