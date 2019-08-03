Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Bulletin Board: Aug. 3, 2019

Chandler Family reunion

The Chandler Family will have their reunion Saturday at Camp Sheppard, Gandeeville. Bring a covered dish. Family and friends are invited.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Charleston meeting

The Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Charleston will meet at noon on Aug. 10 at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. West (WVSU Economic Development Center). A discussion will begin at noon, followed by a national conference call at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. Sam Daley-Harris will discuss citizen-lobbying examples that had a major impact on national policies. Daley-Harris is the founder and CEO of Civic Courage, a non-profit that coaches organizations to improve the effectiveness of their advocacy. In 1980, he founded RESULTS, an organization working to end hunger and poverty, and he is the author of “Reclaiming Our Democracy: Healing the Break between People and Government.”

Mental health summit

Beckley VA Medical Center will be hosting a Mental Health Summit with the topic of “Suicide and Suicide Prevention in Unique Populations” from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the National Mine Health & Safety Academy. The purpose of the Mental Health Summit is to enhance the mental health and well-being of Veterans and their family members through increased collaboration between the VA and the community. CEU credits are available. This summit is open to medical professionals, veterans and their families at no cost. To confirm participation, contact Meghan White at meghan.white@va.gov or fax: 304-256-5350. Registration will be held from 7:30 to 8 a.m. on the day of the summit.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, August 3, 2019

Engle, John - 11 a.m., Fairview United Methodist Church, Nicholas Run.  
Gray, Julie - 1 p.m., Gospel Light Community Church, Rt. 119 & Gabe Road.
Harper, Barbara - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Harrison, Tina - 5 p.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.
Kennedy III, David - 11 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston. 
Kessell, Douglas - 2 p.m., Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, Cross Lanes.
McClain, Robert - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Mullins, Paula - 3 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Craigsville. 
Nesselrotte, Dolores - 2 p.m., Nettie Baptist Church.  
O'Dell, William - 11 a.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.  
Plymale, M. Louise - 1 p.m., Erbacon Community Church.
Rowe, Larry - 3 p.m., Faith and Truth Apostolic Church, Charleston.
Shank, Terry - 2 p.m., Bridge of Faith Fellowship, Nitro.
Smith, James - 2 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Spry II, James - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Taylor, Roscoe - 6 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, Ripley.
Waugh, Lisa - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.
Waybright, Sandra - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Weaver, Luella - 11 a.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.  
Whitfield-Washington, Alice - Noon, Encouragers Fellowship Church, Huntington.  