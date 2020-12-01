Friends of Public Broadcasting meeting
The quarterly meeting of the Friends of W.Va. Public Broadcasting will be held virtually at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9. The meeting is open to the public. To attend, visit www.wvpublic.org/wvpb-board-meetings.
Kanawha City DMV open via appointment only
The Kanawha City regional office of the Department of Motor Vehicles will be operating via appointment only until further notice due to staffing shortages related to COVID-19. Any walk-in customers that need immediate assistance are encouraged to use the online portal at dmv.wv.gov or a DMV kiosk, including one located outside the Kanawha City regional office. For transactions that can not be completed online or at a kiosk, regional offices in Winfield, Flatwoods, Spencer, Huntington and Parkersburg remain open to walk-in customers.
St. Albans Historical Society open house
The St. Albans Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its museum, located at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans.
