Regional DMV offices closed for holidays
All Division of Motor Vehicles regional offices will be closed over both the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weekends, according to a news release Tuesday. Offices will be closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26, and from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. Online services will remain open. For more information, visit dmv.wv.gov.
West Dunbar PSD meeting
The West Dunbar Public Service District will have its business meeting at 5 p.m. today via conference call. Call in information: 1-888-537-7715; participant passcode is: 36370139#.
