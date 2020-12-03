EverWalk Nation
The First Saturday walk of the WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday beginning at Capitol Market in Charleston. The walk will be approximately 2-3 miles and conclude back at Capitol Market. Meet in the market parking lot and stay for coffee afterwards. No need to register or join — just show up and walk. For more information, contact pattihamil10@gmail.com.
Safe Santa drive-up visits
The South Charleston Public Library is hosting Safe Santa drive-up visits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. Santa and his elves will be at the drive-up window collecting letters and wishing families a Merry Christmas. Participants must remain in their cars. The event is free and no registration is required.
From Dec. 1 until Dec. 10, the library is giving out Christmas craft kits with materials for children to write letters to Santa and count down the days until Christmas. The kits are available at the drive-up window or at the front desk and are limited to the first 200 young readers.
Questions may be directed to Denise Norris, youth services librarian, South Charleston Public Library, denise@scplwv.org, 304-744-6561.
