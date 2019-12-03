Bulletin Board: Dec. 3, 2019

Carbide camp exhibit
The South Charleston Interpretive Center is working to preserve memories of the Carbide camps (Cliffside, Carlisle, Camelot and, yes, Brookside) as part of its new exhibit, “Chemical Valley: Union Carbide and the Shaping of the Kanawha,” with funding from the West Virginia Humanities Council. As part of our new permanent exhibit at the Interpretive Center, located on D Street next to the LaBelle Theatre, they are recording audio (and video, for those who live in the area) of Carbide employees and campers to help build a repository of Carbide memories for future generations. If interested, call or email to set up an interview between now and Dec. 22 with the South Charleston Interpretive Center at 304-720-9847 or mound@cityofsouthcharleston.com.
PSD board meeting
The regular meeting of the Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at the district’s business office in Chelyan.
Holiday Arts Sampler
The Fayetteville Arts Coalition’s ninth annual Holiday Arts Sampler will be on Friday and Saturday in the Vitality Building next to Pies & Pints in Fayetteville. The event kicks off from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday with a Sip and Shop experience; cash bar available. The event continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. It features art offerings, including jewelry, pottery, photography, paintings, textiles, stained glass and handmade clothing. The Holiday Arts Sampler is part of Fayetteville’s Gingerbread Festival weekend.
Visit with the Clauses
Santa and Mrs. Claus are making a special stop at 11 a.m. Saturday in Children’s Department of the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Bring a camera. There will also be refreshments and holiday crafts for the family-themed event.
Democratic holiday luncheon
The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club is hosting a Christmas Holiday Luncheon at noon, Saturday, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club. The cost is $14 per person. Putnam County Democratic Organization Members are invited to attend. Installation of officers will be held. Reservations are due by Wednesday. Call 304-727-1509.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazette mail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.