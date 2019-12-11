Bulletin Board, Dec. 11, 2019

Annual tree lighting ceremony
Kanawha County Parks and Recreation will host its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Coonskin Park Clubhouse. Katherine Akers will provide entertainment. Santa will be present. Santa will be at Coonskin nightly from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Hoppy’s Little Express will offer rides from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. this Wednesday through Saturday.
Four State Community Veterans Engagement Board potluck dinner
The Four State Community Veterans Engagement Board will hold its Annual Holiday Potluck at 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the Educational Center in the Hospice of the Panhandle located at 330 Hospice Lane in Kearneysville. The luncheon will follow the meeting. All those interested in veterans’ issues and advocacy are invited to attend. Please email daveranck@yahoo.com by Thursday if you plan to attend and if you can provide a covered dish.
Kanawha County Republic Executive Committee dinner
The Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee will have its annual Christmas Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Charleston, Grand Ballroom, 1600 Virginia St. E. Bring a favorite side dish. For reservations, call 304-837-2524 or kcrepublicanexecutive committee@gmail.com
Retired federal employees luncheonChapter 0166 of NARFE, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, will hold their annual Christmas luncheon at 11 a.m. on Friday at Harding’s Family Restaurant, located off Exit 1 of Interstate 79, next to Sleep Inn. All NARFE members and their spouses or significant others are cordially invited to attend. Donations will be accepted for Alzheimer’s Disease Research. If donating, please address any checks to NARFE Alzheimer’s Disease Research. For questions, contact Robert Hardesty at 304-346-5250.
