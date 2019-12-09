Bulletin Board: Dec. 9, 2019

WVSU and WV SBDC to offer free business coaching
The West Virginia State University (WVSU) Economic Development Center (EDC) has teamed with the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC) to provide free business coaching from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays at the EDC located at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. West. WV SBDC Business Coach Will Miller will be onsite to assist entrepreneurs and small business owners with their business ideas and plans. The WV SBDC provides support to West Virginia’s small businesses through one-on-one coaching, training and facilitating connections to resources. Business owners and entrepreneurs can stop in anytime during the 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays to meet with Miller or call the WVSU EDC at 304-720-1401 to schedule an appointment.
Friends of West Virginia Public Broadcasting Inc. meeting
Friends of West Virginia Public Broadcasting Inc. will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the West Virginia Broadcasting Headquarters, 600 Capitol St.
Parks and Recreation Commission Finance/Golf Committee meeting
The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission’s Finance/Golf Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Coonskin Administrative Office, Coonskin Park. The agenda is available at the Park Office. For questions, call 304-341-8000.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.