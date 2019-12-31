Bulletin Board: Dec. 31, 2019

Upshur book club

The Upshur County Public Library Book Cub will meet the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the library at Tennerton. The January selection is “84 Charing Cross Road” by Helene Hanff and is available on loan from the Library Commission. New club members are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For information, call 304-473-4219.

Inner Listening Class

Unity of Kanawha Valley will be home to an Inner Listening class with Marianne Gettman at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle Roads. The class consists of mindful breathing exercises, stretching, meditations and Qigong Flow. This class is offered on a love-offering basis.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Dillon, John - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Gandee, Linda - 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Halstead, Terry - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Holloway Sr., Joseph - 11 a.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Miller, James - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Payne, Jane - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Pomeroy, John - 10:30 a.m., Ward Church of God, Cedar Grove.

Rhodes, Kathryn - 1 p.m., Goshen Baptist Church, Kentuck.

Thomas, Joe - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Waggoner, Lenora - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Williams, Donald - 1 p.m., Sharon Church of God, Dry Branch.