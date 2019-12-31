Bulletin Board: Dec. 31, 2019

Upshur book club
The Upshur County Public Library Book Cub will meet the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the library at Tennerton. The January selection is “84 Charing Cross Road” by Helene Hanff and is available on loan from the Library Commission. New club members are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For information, call 304-473-4219.
Inner Listening Class
Unity of Kanawha Valley will be home to an Inner Listening class with Marianne Gettman at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle Roads. The class consists of mindful breathing exercises, stretching, meditations and Qigong Flow. This class is offered on a love-offering basis.
