Bulletin Board: Dec. 12, 2019

Unity of Kanawha Valley open mic
Unity of Kanawha Valley will be home to Ron Sowell’s Open Mic at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. General admission is $5 with seniors, kids and performers $2. Performer sign-ups start at 7 p.m. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads.
WV food directory deadline
West Virginia food production companies who want to be listed in the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s new West Virginia Grown directory must apply by Friday. The directory is set to be published in March 2020. For more information, call 304-558-2210 or visit https://agriculture.wv.gov/divisions/marketinganddevelopment/Pages/WV-Grown-Program.aspx.
St. Albans Christmas tour
The St. Albans Christmas Historic Homes Tour will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, beginning at the Historical Society Building at 404 4th Ave., St. Albans.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby meeting
The Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Charleston WV will meet at noon on Saturday at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. W. (WVSU Economic Development Center). Discussion will begin at noon, followed by a national conference call at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. For information, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org, call 304-824-5916, email charlestonwv@citizensclimatelobby.org or visit www.facebook.com/CCLWV.
