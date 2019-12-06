Bulletin Board: Dec. 6, 2019

Kanawha Valley DAR Christmas luncheon
The Kanawha Valley Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a Christmas luncheon at noon Saturday at Berry Hills Country Club. Linda Hendrickson, past WVDAR chaplain, will present a historical Christmas program. New members Judith Dew and Diana Sole will be installed. Hostesses are Heather Harrison and Carolyn Snodgrass. Members are reminded that instead of a gift exchange, a collection will be taken for the children at Tamassee DAR School in South Carolina.
Pesticide recertification class
A pesticide recertification class will be held promptly at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Commission’s Chambers, Room 221, at the Old Winfield Courthouse, 12093 Winfield Road. In order to maintain a current private pesticide applicator’s license, you must have 10 hours of approved educational classes every three years. For information, contact Chuck Talbott with the WVU Extension Service at 304-586-0217.
Healing diet meeting
A healing diet (Paleo) group will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E. St. in South Charleston. The group focuses on education and encouragement for healing from chronic disease through the use of whole foods, exercise, stress and toxin reduction. Linda Childers is the presenter. The group has a Facebook page called Healing in Charleston. There is no cost to attend, though donations are accepted to support the mission of the group. For information, contact Childers at 304-633-2841 or email artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com.
East Bank all-athlete reunionThe East Bank High School All Athlete Reunion will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 21 at East Bank Middle School. All male and female athletes and coaches are invited. Breakfast will be provided. To register, send a $10 check payable to East Bank Middle School (put “athletes’ reunion” on the memo line) by Dec. 17 and mail to East Bank Middle School, Attention: Athletes’ Reunion, First Avenue and Brannon Street, East Bank. Contact Roy Kuhl at 304-421-4622 or Larry Green at 304-550-8161 for more information.
