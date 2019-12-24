Bulletin Board: Dec. 24, 2019

Kanawha Trail Club

The Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at Kanawha State Forest (CCC Snipe, Mossy Rock, Middle Ridge, and Shrewsbury trails). Meet at the parking lot at Ohio and Randolph streets, across from Sherwin Williams. Regroup at the Visitor Center. The hike is 3 to 4 miles, mostly moderate with some rocky sections and a steep descent.

Inner Listening Class

Unity of Kanawha Valley will host its monthly Inner Listening class with Marianne Gettman at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 at its location, 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads. The class consists of mindful breathing exercises, stretching, meditations and Qigong Flow and is offered on a love-offering basis

Funerals Today

Ferguson, Phyllis - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Greenleaf, Anna - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Johnson, Verda - Noon, Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Schaade, Helena - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.