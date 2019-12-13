Bulletin Board: Dec. 13, 2019

Sternwheeler Christmas parade
The Lighted Christmas Sternwheeler Boat Parade will be held Saturday, beginning at the Cold Spot Barge Ramp, in Dunbar. The parade will travel up the river and will pass the Levee, in Charleston, between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. The parade will turn at the state Capitol and head back down the river to Haddad Park, docking there at 7:45 p.m. Sternwheelers participating include The Miss Sterling, The Pearl Anne, The Hobby III, The Brandy Lynn, The Henny Cook, The Katie H. and The Donna Rae.
Opus Chorale of West Virginia concert
The Opus Chorale of West Virginia will present its winter concert, “Heaven on Earth,” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church United Methodist. David F. Donathan is artistic director and conductor. Tickets are $10.
Barbershop choruses
The Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society has two choruses. The Kanawha Kordsmen, an all-male chorus, meets at 7:15 p.m. Mondays at the Columbia Gas Building Auditorium, 1700 MacCorkle Ave. SE. Harmony ReChoired, the mixed chorus, meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the West Virginia State University choir room, 201 Davis Fine Arts Building, Institute. Anyone who likes to sing is encouraged to become a member. For information, call 304-346-SING, email kkords men@aol.com or visit www.kordsmen.org.
Student art contest
The deadline for the annual Student Art Contest for the Ohio River Sweep is Dec. 20. Students in grades K-12 are invited to design artwork for the annual Ohio River Sweep in 2020. The winning artwork will be used to create promotional materials. The Ohio River Sweep is a one-day cleanup project for the Ohio River and its tributaries. The 31st annual event will be held June 20, 2020. Artwork submitted to this contest should encourage volunteer participation. The contest is open to students living in or attending schools in counties which border the Ohio River or counties that participate in the Ohio River Sweep. Fourteen prizes will be awarded: a $500 grand prize and 13 $50 grade-level prizes. For information and an entry form, visit www.OhioRiver Sweep.org.
