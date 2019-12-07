Bulletin Board: Dec. 7, 2019

Urban hike
West Virginia Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will have an urban hike at 9 a.m. Saturday, starting at the Capitol Market entrance, proceeding down to Morris Street to Kanawha Boulevard and back up Capitol Street to the market. The hike is approximately 2.5 miles, round trip. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Patti at pattihamil10@gmail.com.
KCPL Board of Directors meeting
The Board of Directors of the Kanawha County Public Library will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in the John V. Ray Room, third floor of the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Call 304-343-4646 for more information.
Christmas sing-along
Kanawha United Presbyterian Church will have a Kanawha Forum Christmas carol sing-along at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The sing-along, led by music director Chris Engel at the organ, is free. A Kanawha Forum luncheon will be available for $10 by reservation immediately following the sing-along at 12:35 p.m. The luncheon will consist of butternut squash soup with roasted red pepper puree, ginger scones, apple-pear salad with lemon-poppy seed dressing and Sicilian Christmas cake. Reservations may be made by calling the church office at 304-342-6558 no later than noon, Monday. The church is located at 1009 Virginia St. E.
Veteran Town Hall
The Beckley VA Medical Center will hold its quarterly Veteran Town Hall meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel. Veterans and the public are encouraged to attend to hear about facility and department-wide updates. Concerns and questions will also be answered by Beckley VAMC leadership. A representative from the Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Office in Huntington will also be on hand to answer question and provide a VBA update. For questions, contact Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke at 304-255-2121, ext. 4883, or sara.yoke@va.gov.
Charleston Christian Women’s Connection luncheon
The Charleston Christian Women’s Connection will have a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Charleston Women’s Club Ballroom, 1600 Virginia St. E. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $16 when you enter. Women of all ages are invited. Chef Paul Smith from Buzz Food Service will give tips for preparing holiday meals. Inspirational speaker will be Nancy Williams from Bremen, Ohio, who will speak on “You are Priceless.” There will be special music, sing-a-longs, door prizes and more. The lunch will be catered by Crown Catering. Reservation deadline is noon Monday. For reservations, call or text Coleen at 304-550-7920 or email cwvcw@yahoo.com.
Advent directed retreat
The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will sponsor an advent directed retreat to help participants withdraw from the busyness of life and reflect from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. The offering is $100 for overnight or $70 for commuters. To register, email: wvisreg@gmail.com or call 304-345-0926.
