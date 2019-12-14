Bulletin board: Dec. 14, 2019

Speakeasy Singles dance
Speakeasy Singles will have its “Jingle Bell Rock” dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at West Virginia State University’s Wilson Student Union, east entrance, on Washington Avenue, off W.Va. 25, Fairlawn Avenue, Institute. Membership entry fee is $10. For information, call 304-805-4109 or email events@speakeasysingles.com.
Kanawha Trail Club hike
The Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Amherst-Plymouth Wildlife Management area, in Putnam County. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street. The hike is approximately 4 miles and considered moderate through wooded areas. There are two creek crossings, one short steep ascent and several short gradual hills.
Town Center welcomes live reindeer
Charleston Town Center will present a special live appearance by “Dasher,” a 6-month-old reindeer, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday in his corral across from Santa’s Frosty Forest. The meet-and-greet is free and open to the public through a partnership with Barker Farms of Ironton, Ohio.
International sorority meeting
Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the home of Diane Domaschko, 1208 Shady Way, South Charleston. Domaschko will conduct the business meeting. Refreshments will be served after the business meeting. Bring items for service.
Sorority meeting
Alpha Lambda Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will hold its last meeting of 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the home of Jeanie Hively, 2701 Larwood Drive. Hively will preside over the business meeting. A Christmas reading/program will be presented. Gifts will be exchanged and refreshments will be served.
