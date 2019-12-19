Bulletin Board: Dec. 19, 2019

Barbershop groups
The Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society has two choruses and is welcoming anyone who likes to sing to join the society. The Kanawha Kordsmen, an all-male chorus, meets Mondays at 7:15 p.m. at the Columbia Gas Building Auditorium, 1700 MacCorkle Ave S.E. Harmony ReChoired, a mixed chorus, meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at West Virginia State University in the choir room at 201 Davis Fine Arts Building, Institute,. For information call 304-346-SING, email kkordsmen@aol.com or visit kordsmen.org
Grief support group
Teays Valley Church of God will offer a new “GriefShare” weekly support group at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning on Jan. 8 at the church. GriefShare” is a support group for people grieving the loss of someone close. The class is free, but participants must buy a workbook for $20. To register, email connect@tvcog.org or call 304-757-9222 to register.
