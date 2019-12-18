Bulletin Board: Dec. 18, 2019

Kanawha Trail Club hike

The Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Kanawha State Forest. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. Regroup at Johnson Hollow. The 4.5-mile hike goes up Pigeon Roost, then left on Boundary Road and left on Hernshaw Road and back to the cars. There is a steep climb, followed by a long, moderate descent.

St. Albans Coin Club

The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company Building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. For information, call 304-727-4062.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Brannon, Larry - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Capehart, Joseph - 3:30 p.m., Guiding Star Advent Christian Church, Letart.
Chrest Sr., Robert - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview. 
Dye, Bertha - 1 p.m., Goodnight Cemetery, Brooksville.
Nuzum, Robert - 11 a.m., Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church, Gassaway.
Penn, Lorene - Noon, Brookside Ministries, Mt. Carbon.
Seaman, Herbert - 10 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Sprouse, Brenda - 2 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.