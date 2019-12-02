Bulletin Board: Dec. 2, 2019

2nd Annual Tinseled Tree event
The 2nd Annual Tinseled Tree event will open with Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin casting her vote for favorite tree at 10 a.m. on Monday in the Charleston Coliseum Lobby. The tree exhibit will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, and the public may vote for their favorite tree by paper ballot in person or on the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Facebook site. The winner will receive “bragging rights” and an event ticket prize packet. Mountain Mission will have receptacle bins collecting non-perishable food and canned goods for the less fortunate.
Business After Hours
Join the Charleston Area Alliance for a holiday-themed Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at MVB Bank, 400 Washington St. E. The bank’s lobby and offices feature paintings by local West Virginia artists and an engaging display of historic photographs portraying neighborhoods near the Capitol, along the Kanawha River and in downtown Charleston. Registration is $15 for Alliance members and $25 for future members. Add $10 if registering fewer than 24 hours in advance. For more information, call 304-340-4253.
KCPL Thursday Book Group
The Kanawha County Public Library’s Thursday Book Group for adults will meet at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. The discussion group will enjoy nine books from different genres (novels, short stories, memoir, biography) featuring literary giants such as Hemingway as well as from new best-selling authors such as Celeste Ng and Alex Michaelides. The group meets the first Thursday of each month through May 2020 at the Main Library. Tim Basford is the discussion leader. December’s book is “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. Copies are available at the reference desk.