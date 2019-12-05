Bulletin Board: Dec. 5, 2019

Unity of Kanawha Valley’s Inner Listening class
Unity of Kanawha Valley will be home for the monthly Inner Listening class with Marianne Gettman at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The class consists of mindful breathing exercises, stretching, meditations and Qigong Flow and is offered on a love-offering basis. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads.
Hot cocoa with Buddy the ElfThe Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater will sponsor Hot Cocoa with Buddy the Elf! During three sessions, 1, 3 or 5 p.m. in the Ritter Park Rose Garden Room with a View. The event is in honor of “Elf the Musical” coming to the Ritter Park Amphitheater this summer. Buddy and his friends are hosting a Christmas Party featuring snacks, crafts, storytime with Buddy, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and Anna, Elsa, Belle and more. Tickets are $20 per child and can be purchased online at www.ghprd.org by clicking the Buddy graphic in the website slideshow. Space is limited. The Ritter Park Rose Garden Room with a View is located at 1345 Eighth St., Huntington. For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.
West Teays Elementary Craft Fair
The 19th annual West Teays Elementary craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the former Magic Mart building in Liberty Square Plaza. The craft fair features more than 150 booths filled with skillful artisans from our valley offering an array of goods such as woodwork, jewelry, ornaments, candles, soaps, holiday decor, cosmetics and more. Concessions, including hot dogs, chips and Ridge View BBQ sandwiches will be for sale. A special visitor from the North Pole will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school.
16th Annual Soup Day
The 16th Annual Soup Day will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Red Carpet Lounge, 308 Elizabeth St., Charleston’s East End. There will be 20 different soups available for eat-in or take out. All proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association and St. Baldrick’s Foundation (childhood cancer research). State law requires ages 21 and over for admission. For information, contact Mike Duda at 304-415-6864.
Marmet Christmas Parade
The town of Marmet will sponsor its Christmas Parade Celebration beginning with a parade at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13. Santa will be the star of the show, riding with the Marmet Volunteer Fire Department. Following the parade, Santa will be at the Marmet Recreation Building handing out stockings to children. Kanawha County Library will be there with craft activities. Music and refreshments will be featured. Those interested in entering a float in the Marmet Christmas Parade can contact B.J. Fontalbert, bfontalbert@gmail.com or call 304-549-3494. The deadline for parade entries is at the end of business on Dec. 9.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.