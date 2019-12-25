Bulletin Board: Dec. 25, 2019

Legislative breakfast
The Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Issues & Eggs Legislative Breakfast on Jan. 8 at the Charleston Marriott Town Center, 200 Lee St. E. Check in is at 7:30 a.m., with the breakfast/program from 8 to 9 a.m. The cost is $50 for Alliance members and $60 for future Alliance members. Add $10 if registering after Jan. 4. To register online, visit http://charlestonareaalliance.org/events/details/issues-eggs -legislative-breakfast-2020-5106 or call the Charleston Area Alliance at 304-340-4253.
Elk Valley PSD meeting
Elk Valley Public Service District commissioners will have their December board meeting at 9 a.m. Friday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.
