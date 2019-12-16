Bulletin Board: Dec. 16, 2019

Charleston Coin Club
The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. S.E. A coin auction will be held. For information, call 304-727-4062.
Region III Workforce Investment Board meeting
The Region III Workforce Investment Board of Kanawha County will have their Board meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Area Alliance, 116 Smith St. The agenda is available at the WIB office. For information, call 304-344-5760.
New Hope Animal Rescue thrift shop sale
New Hope Animal Rescue’s Paws and Shop Thrift Store will have its end of the year blow-out sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at its location, 2806 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. All items will be half off and all money raised goes to homeless animals. For more information, call Karen at 304-727-2699 or the shop at 304-562-0300.
