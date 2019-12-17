Bulletin Board: Dec. 17, 2019

Kanawha Parks and Recreation meeting
The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Coonskin Clubhouse Oak Room, Coonskin Park. The agenda is available at the park office. Call 304-341-8000 for information.
Kanawha PSD Board meeting
The Kanawha Public Service District Board will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Chelyan office.
CVB Board of Directors meeting
The Charleston WV Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors will have a special meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday at the CVB office, 601 Morris St, Suite 204, regarding the CEO position search.
Gingerbread houses program
The Kanawha County Public Library will offer a Gingerbread Houses: Family STEM Program at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. To register online, visit kanawhalibrary.org. For information, call 304-343-4646, ext. 1244.
Homelessness event
Kanawha Valley Collective and its agency partners will have an event at noon on Friday at St. John’s Episcopal Church sanctuary, 1105 Quarrier St., to bring attention to the homeless who have died in the state in 2019. There will be three speakers, a musical performance by local musician Dina Hornbaker and eight people will read the names of the homeless who passed away in 2019. The event is free. Those interested in getting involved in the fight to end homelessness are strongly encouraged to attend. For information, visit kanawhavalleycollective.org.
Breakfast with Santa
The Beni Kedem Oriental Band presents Breakfast with Santa, a benefit breakfast to raise money for the Ladder of Smiles, a charity of Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, from 9 a.m. from noon Saturday at the Beni Kedem Center, 100 Quarrier St. Adult tickets are $10. For information and to purchase tickets, visit benikedem.com.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.