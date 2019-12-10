Bulletin Board: Dec. 10, 2019

Gingerbread house competition
Kanawha Valley Collective and the United Way of Central WV will sponsor the “More than a Home for the Holiday” Gingerbread House Competition. It’s free to enter with four categories to win prizes. The deadline to register and drop off gingerbread houses at the United Way in Charleston is 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets to vote for the People’s Choice gingerbread house winner are five for $5 and can be purchased at the United Way. Proceeds will go toward winter warming station supplies. Rules and a registration form can be found at kanawhavalleycollective.org
Holiday open house
Kanawha County Public Library will have its holiday open house at 5 p.m. Thursday at the library, 123 Capitol St. Activities for all ages are planned. The Kanawha Kordsmen will perform at 5:45 p.m. Enjoy cookies and punch on the first floor of the library following the parade. Activities include a visit with the Snow Queen and the Ice Princess, a display of I Love Peace entries, holiday crafts, and photos courtesy of Picture This WV.
Kanawha Valley Village People
Kanawha Valley Village People will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion for finger foods, beverages, celebration and entertainment. Reservations can be made to sandmitch4@aol.com. For more information on KVVP, contact them at 304-767-5774; kvvillagepeople@gmail.com; P.O. Box 11742, Charleston, WV 25339; or visit www.kvvp.org.
Kanawha-Charleston health board
The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the second floor conference room of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee St. E. For questions, call 304-348-6494.
