Bulletin Board: Dec. 21, 2019

Coonskin Park holiday hours
Coonskin Park will be open on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day. Big Bend Golf Course will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will reopen on Thursday. The Holiday Lights at Coonskin Park will be open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“20 for 20” reading challenge
The Kanawha County Public Library is encouraging the community to start a new reading habit for 2020. During the entire month of January, patrons are challenged to read 20 minutes a day for 20 days. All ages are welcome to participate. Younger children can participate by having an adult read to them. Everyone will be able to log their progress online at www.kanawhalibrary.org or a paper log from any branch location. Participants who finish will receive an entry into a drawing for a donated book and a chance to be the star of their very own READ poster. For other events and programs from Kanawha County Public Library, visit www.kanawhalibrary.org.