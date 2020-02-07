Bulletin Board: Feb. 7, 2020

WVSU’s International Student Association International Festival
The International Student Association will sponsor a free International Festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, in the Student Union on West Virginia State University campus. They will have international cuisine, dance, performances, a fashion show, Chinese character writing, Indian students providing henna painting and more.
National Go Red for Women Day
The American Heart Association will celebrate National Go Red Women Day from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Charleston Town Center, Center Court, to celebrate the importance of women’s heart health. There will be a free Zumbathon, goody bags, Little Red Dress stickers, plus healthy snacks and beverages while supplies last. J.C. Penney and Sephora will be on hand with free hair styling and a special Red Lip service to celebrate the occasion, along with Chick-fil-A, Women Heart, CAMC, and the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services. For more information, visit www.charlestontowncenter.com.
KCPL Teens’ Dungeons and Dragons Club
The Kanawha County Public Library will offer a Teens Dungeons and Dragons Club at noon Saturday in the Teen Zone at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St.
St. Albans Historical Society meeting
The St. Albans Historical Society will have their winter meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday at 404 Fourth Ave., St. Albans. Dr. Philip Hatfield is the speaker. Dr. Hatfield will speak about the Union forces in Coalsmouth and the Kanawha Valley during the Civil War. A Q&A session and refreshments will follow.
Democratic Women’s dinner/meeting
The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club will hold a dinner/meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, Hurricane. The cost is $14 per person. Bring a door prize. Reservation deadline is Friday. For reservations, call 304-727-1509.
Charleston Christian Women’s Connection luncheon
Charleston Christian Women’s Connection welcomes women of all ages to the “Love Your Investments” luncheon held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Charleston Women’s Club, 1600 Virginia St. E. The cost is $16 inclusive for the lunch and program. Featured will be Brian Collins, Regional Vice President Premerica Financial Services. Music will be provided by Frank Tettenburn of St. Albans. Inspirational speaker will be Connie Rhodebeck of Mount Vernon, Ohio, who will speak on “The surprising gifts of lasting friendships.” Reservations should be made by noon Monday. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. For reservations, call or text Coleen 304-550-7920 or visit cwvcw@yahoo.com.