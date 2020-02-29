Bulletin Board: Feb. 29, 2020

Inner Listening Class at Unity of Kanawha Valley

Unity of Kanawha Valley will host a monthly Inner Listening class from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church, located at 804 Myrtle Road. The class consists of stretching, mindful breathing exercises, meditations, and Qigong Flow. This class is offered on a love-offering basis. Inner Listening class occurs on the first Saturday of each month. For more information, email ukvwv1@gmail.com.

Toastmasters Club meeting

The Toastmasters Club of South Charleston meets from noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month. The club helps members improve their communication skills. For more information, contact Dale Goff at 304-415-8685 or email him at dale.goff3@gmail.com. Visit the website at toastmasters.org or Facebook at Toastmasters of South Charleston.

Putnam County Democratic Women’s dinner/meeting at Sleepy Hollow

The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club will hold a dinner/meeting at 6 p.m. March 10 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane. The cost is $14.00 per person. The guest speaker will be Cathy Kunkel, Democratic nominee for the House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional District. Bring a door prize. The reservation deadline is Friday. Call 304-727-1509.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, February 29, 2020

Brady, Lynda - 2:30 p.m., Highlawn Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Childers, Russell - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Cooper, Marlena - 5:45 p.m., Shawnee Park, Dunbar.

Deems, Howard - 10 a.m., Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex, Charleston.

Dye, James - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Fitzgerald Sr., Harold - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Gibbs, William - 1 p.m., Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart.

Handy, Macel - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Jordan, Jadie - 2 p.m., Paul Jordan's residence, 347 Maple Ave., St. Albans.

Kennedy, Roger - 1 p.m., Southridge Church, South Charleston.

Moore, Curtis - 2 p.m., Sugar Creek Community Mission Church, Charleston.

Moore, Samantha - 3 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Morgan, Patsy - 10 a.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg,

Pence, Wilma - 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Parkersburg.

Ray, John - 6 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Reynolds, George - 1 p.m., Craigsville Cemetery, Craigsville.

Robinson, Mae - 1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Smithers.

Rubin, Robert - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Rundgren, Sandra - 2 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, between Sutton & Flatwoods.

Schiefer, Betty - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Shirk, Patricia - Noon, Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Stanley, Jason - 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Huntington.

Sutton, Gary - 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston.

Totten, Floyd - 6 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Walker, Robert - Noon, Cross Lanes Bible Church, Cross Lanes.