Bulletin Board: Feb. 29, 2020

Inner Listening Class at Unity of Kanawha Valley
Unity of Kanawha Valley will host a monthly Inner Listening class from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church, located at 804 Myrtle Road. The class consists of stretching, mindful breathing exercises, meditations, and Qigong Flow. This class is offered on a love-offering basis. Inner Listening class occurs on the first Saturday of each month. For more information, email ukvwv1@gmail.com.
Toastmasters Club meeting
The Toastmasters Club of South Charleston meets from noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month. The club helps members improve their communication skills. For more information, contact Dale Goff at 304-415-8685 or email him at dale.goff3@gmail.com. Visit the website at toastmasters.org or Facebook at Toastmasters of South Charleston.
Putnam County Democratic Women’s dinner/meeting at Sleepy Hollow
The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club will hold a dinner/meeting at 6 p.m. March 10 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane. The cost is $14.00 per person. The guest speaker will be Cathy Kunkel, Democratic nominee for the House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional District. Bring a door prize. The reservation deadline is Friday. Call 304-727-1509.
