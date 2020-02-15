Bulletin Board: Feb. 15, 2020

Foreign policy discussion
Kanawha County Public Library will offer The Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions Discussion 2020 for adults at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. This national program is designed to engage citizens in learning about the world, and it emphasizes discussion and active participation from those attending. Each participant gets briefing books that feature impartial, thought-provoking analyses on eight issues of concern to U.S. policymakers today and will then be asked to report, either individually or as part of a group, on a specific topic. This month is a planning meeting. To register, visit kanawhalibrary.org/events-classes.
Library board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Kanawha County Public Library will meet in a special session at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the John V. Ray Room, Third Floor, of the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. For more information, call 343-4646.
Workforce Investment BoardThe Region III Workforce Investment Board of Kanawha County will have its Board meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Area Alliance, 1116 Smith St. The agenda is available for review in the WIB office.
Charleston Coin Club
The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. S.E. A coin auction will be held. For information, call 304-727-4062.
