Bulletin Board: Feb. 26, 2020

St. Albans Writes ...
speaker series
The Advisory Board of the St. Albans Branch Library will present St. Albans Writes ... a monthly speaker series featuring local authors. The series is presented each month at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday in the community room of the library. The speaker on March 3 will be Deb Austin Brown. Brown is the author of six books about good character and wisdom for living, the latest being “Even More Lessons from the Beach Chair,” which completes her beach book trilogy.
Concord University open house
Concord University’s Office of Admissions is hosting an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 5 in the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center, 300 University Drive, Beaver, for students planning on or considering attending Concord’s Beckley Campus. Check in will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the atrium. Along with hearing from admissions, alumni and financial aid, attendees can speak with members of the student panel who will be available to answer questions. Guests and their families will also have an opportunity for students to sit in a sample lecture and connect with current Concord professors. Light refreshments will be served. The alumni speaker will be owner/operator of Chick-Fil-A Beckley and Board of Governors member Richard Jarrell. There is no cost to attend the open house. For more information contact Amy Walker at awalker@concord.edu or 304-384-5249. To register online please visit https://apply.concord.edu/register/beckley20.
Dinner theater
A Night with Benjamin Franklin will be presented by Father Leon at 6 p.m. on March 27 in the Carver Career and Technical Education Center Café. Tickets are $25. Proceeds benefit CTE student organization.
