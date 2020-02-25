Bulletin Board: Feb. 25, 2020

KCPL Board of Directors
The Board of Directors of the Kanawha County Public Library will meet for a special session at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the John V. Ray Room, 3rd Floor, Main Library, 123 Capitol St. call 304-343-4646 for information.
‘Here to Serve’ city tour
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, together with Charleston City Council and City representatives, will continue the “Here to Serve” City Tour from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. Charleston residents are encouraged to participate. in the tour. For more information, contact Mackenzie Spencer, Information Specialist, at 304-348-8121 or email: mackenzie.spen cer@cityofcharleston.org.
Wear Red Lunch event
Boone Memorial Hospital will sponsor a Wear Red Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday in honor of Women’s Cardiovascular Health in the hospital’s private dining room. Lunch will be provided. For reservations, call 304-369-1230, ext. 5506 or kprice@bmh.org.
Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners
The regular meeting of the Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the District’s Business office in Chelyan.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.