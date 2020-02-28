Bulletin Board: Feb. 28, 2020

Kanawha County Republican
Women’s Club meeting
The Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Speakers will be Charles R. Sheedy Sr., candidate for Governor; Connie Nelson and Melody Potter. Parking is free and there will be a buffet available for $12. For more information, call 304-965-5365.
Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meeting
The Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the home of Sandra Jo Medley. Medley will present a program on her favorite book.
International sorority meetingPreceptor Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Tea China Garden in the Riverwalk Mall in South Charleston. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting. The hostess will be Connie Meeker and she will present a program. Discussion of the upcoming annual event and names of those who will attend.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.