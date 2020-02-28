Bulletin Board: Feb. 28, 2020

Kanawha County Republican

Women’s Club meeting

The Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Speakers will be Charles R. Sheedy Sr., candidate for Governor; Connie Nelson and Melody Potter. Parking is free and there will be a buffet available for $12. For more information, call 304-965-5365.

Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meeting

The Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the home of Sandra Jo Medley. Medley will present a program on her favorite book.

International sorority meetingPreceptor Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Tea China Garden in the Riverwalk Mall in South Charleston. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting. The hostess will be Connie Meeker and she will present a program. Discussion of the upcoming annual event and names of those who will attend.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, February 28, 2020

Allen, James - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Anderson, Elizabeth - 3 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.

Baumgartel, Myrna - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, South Charleston.

Bowyer, Billy - 7 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Burgess Jr., Commodore - 11 a.m., South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene.

Fields, Ruby - Noon, Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Lewis, Thomas - 6 p.m., Pilgrim Home Missionary Baptist Church, St Albans.

McClanahan, Phyllis - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Miller, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Mynes, Charles - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Reed Sr., John - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Spearen II, Carl - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Warhoftig, June - Noon, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston.